Japan to Help Countries with Landmine Removals

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will announce a package of comprehensive measures to help other countries tackle the issue of landmines, an informed source said Friday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will make the announcement Saturday during her trip to Cambodia, according to the source.

The aim is to utilize the experience of Japan and the Southeast Asian country in removing mines and contribute to other nations struggling with the issue, including Ukraine.

The package will include education to avoid the risk of mines, provision of mine detectors, support for victims and the development of an artificial intelligence-powered system to identify possible mine locations.

In Cambodia, a civil war continued for more than 20 years from 1970, with four million to six million mines believed to have been buried.

