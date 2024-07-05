Japan Jan.-June IPOs Total 60

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 60 corporations conducted initial public offerings on Japanese stock exchanges in January-June, Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, said Friday.

The number grew by four from a year before to mark the highest level in the decade since 2015, beating the 59 IPOs in January-June 2021, reflecting improvements in economic conditions such as the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

About half of the IPOs were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Growth section for startups.

Two companies made their market debuts with initial market capitalizations exceeding 100 billion yen. Astroscale Holdings Inc., a company developing a space debris removal service, logged an initial market capitalization of 144.8 billion yen when it went public on the Growth section last month.

The number of IPOs on the Prime top-tier section stood at zero after listing rules were tightened in the TSE's recent market realignment. About 40 pct of the 60 IPOs were on the Tokyo Pro Market for professional investors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]