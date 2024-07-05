Hitachi Zosen Finds Data Tampering at 2 Ship Engine Units

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese heavy machinery maker Hitachi Zosen Corp. said Friday that an internal investigation has found data-tampering cases at two subsidiary ship engine makers.

The units--Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., based in Nagasu, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Imex Co., based in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan--were found to have falsified fuel economy data for a total of 1,364 ship engines, or almost all of the units investigated, that had been shipped out since 1999.

"We sincerely apologize to all stakeholders for the significant loss of trust and for causing considerable inconvenience and concern," Hitachi Zosen said in a statement. It plans to implement recurrence prevention measures such as a review of business operation systems while setting up a special investigative committee of outside experts to look into the facts and the causes of the scandal.

Hitachi Zosen found that records of engines' on-land trials submitted to customers showed figures different from the actual data. The falsifications may have impacted calculations for nitrogen oxide emissions, subject to environmental regulations, and the company is probing their consistency.

Hearings with related staff confirmed that data had been tampered with to make fuel economy figures look better and minimize data dispersion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]