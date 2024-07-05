Japan Transport Ministry to Inspect Toyota Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry is expected to conduct another on-site inspection of Toyota Motor Corp. to decide whether to lay administrative punishment on the top automaker for its vehicle test fraud.

On Friday, the ministry said it has received a report from Toyota that no additional irregularities have been found at the company. The ministry told the company to continue its investigations into the causes of the scandal.

On June 3, irregularities were disclosed over tests to obtain type approval, necessary to mass-produce automobiles, at five vehicle makers including Toyota.

Toyota said that it conducted vehicle safety tests for seven models of vehicles made in 2024 and later under conditions that did not meet state standards.

Toyota has suspended shipments of the three models that were still in production, including the Yaris Cross. The ministry conducted its first on-site inspection of the automaker June 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]