Japan Criticizes China over Buoy in Pacific Ocean

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday criticized China for installing a buoy in the high seas over Japan's continental shelf in the Pacific Ocean without adequate explanation.

"It is regrettable that a buoy was placed without providing details of its purpose," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference, referring to the object set up by a Chinese marine research vessel in the waters north of Okinotorishima, Japan's southernmost island.

Japan will continue to collect and analyze information, he added.

Chinese buoys have been observed near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. It is unusual for a Chinese buoy to be set up on the Pacific side of Japan.

Hayashi said Japan has expressed concerns and suspicions about China's maritime activities and asked Beijing to explain the purpose of the buoy immediately.

