Suspected Fatal Cases Rise to 81 for "Beni Koji" Supplements

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatal cases under investigation over possible links to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice has reached 81, Japan's health ministry said Friday.

The figure rose by five from Sunday.

According to the ministry, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had received requests for consultations over 198 fatal cases as of Wednesday.

Of the 198, 114 were found not to have taken any of the supplements, while three others were judged by doctors to have died of causes not related to the supplements.

