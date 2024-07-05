60 Pct of Japan Households See Living Conditions as Difficult

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The share of households seeing their living conditions as difficult increased 8.3 percentage points from the previous year to 59.6 pct in 2023, a welfare ministry survey showed Friday.

The ministry believes that the result stemmed from rising prices.

The latest national survey on living conditions was conducted from June to July 2023, with 40,526 families on household composition and 4,768 families on incomes.

According to the annual survey, among all respondents who answered that their living conditions were difficult, 26.5 pct chose the word "very difficult" and 33.1 pct "somewhat difficult." By household type, 59 pct of aged households and 65 pct of households with children answered that their living conditions were difficult.

The survey also showed that the average annual income per household decreased 215,000 yen, or 3.9 pct, from the previous year to 5,242,000 yen.

