Japan to Lead Decarbonization in Asia: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan will play the leading role in decarbonization efforts in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday.

The pledge was made at the 13th Asian Business Summit in Tokyo, held by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and other economic groups in Asia.

Kishida also disclosed a plan to hold in Laos this autumn the second summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community, launched at the initiative of the prime minister last year with the aim of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels.

He expressed eagerness to "establish a large decarbonization market in Asia and attract investments" through the AZEC framework.

Kishida also vowed efforts to formulate international rules, saying that a framework will be established to make amounts of carbon dioxide emissions clearly visible to anyone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]