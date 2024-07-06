Victims Mourned 6 Years after Western Japan Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--Local residents on Saturday prayed for the victims of the massive rain disaster that killed more than 300 people in a total of 14 prefectures in western Japan six years ago, including deaths from indirect causes.

Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the issuance of the first special rain warning in the disaster in July 2018.

An altar for memorial flowers was set up in the Mabi district of the city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which saw many casualties in the disaster. The city had held a memorial ceremony on the anniversary until last year, but it did not do so this year in light of the passage of time and the progress of reconstruction.

At the altar in the city's Mabi office, Kurashiki Mayor Kaori Ito laid white flowers and offered a moment of silence. She reported on the completion of flood control construction, saying, "The safety of Mabi has been greatly improved." The mayor also vowed to "work to make a better town than before."

"Our daily lives have been restored, but there are vacant land spots," said Tomohiro Takemoto, a 47-year-old corporate employee whose house was largely damaged in the disaster. "Reconstruction has not been fully completed yet."

