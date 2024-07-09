Planetarium Operators Shooting for Stars with Novel Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Planetarium operators in Japan aim to make their shows star attractions again by staging novel events such as mystery-solving games and yoga.

The operators are trying to add value by leveraging sound effects and immersive experiences at a time when motion-picture entertainment is becoming more popular after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo in the capital's busy Yurakucho district holds an event in which audience members solve mysteries based on clues embedded in constellations projected on its planetarium dome. It has been held basically daily since the end of January.

A woman in her 30s who participated in the event said, "It's been a long time (since she last visited a planetarium). The content related to the stars was interesting."

According to the operator, Konica Minolta Inc., its planetarium business fell to earth during the pandemic.

