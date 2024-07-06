INTERVIEW: Free Travel for Megumi Yokota's Daughter May Break Ice

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Negotiations between Japan and North Korea may make progress if the North allows Kim Eun Gyong, the daughter of Japanese abductee Megumi Yokota, to travel freely, the head of a group of families of South Koreans abducted to the North said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Citing several informed sources, Choi Sung-ryong, 72, said that Japan has recently asked North Korea to allow her to travel freely.

As Eun Gyong is the only one among the abductees and their relatives whom North Korea has confirmed to be alive in the reclusive country, Choi said that her being allowed to travel freely may break the current stalemate.

Choi criticized North Korea as dishonest for maintaining the position that the abduction issue has already been resolved.

In 2014, Eun Gyong met her mother's parents in Mongolia. Choi said he hopes she will be able to travel freely to reunite with the grandmother, Sakie Yokota. The grandfather has died.

