Security Secrets Improperly Managed in Japan MSDF: Sources

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Designated secrets about national security have been managed improperly in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, Defense Ministry sources said Saturday.

MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai, who assumed the position in March 2022, intends to resign over the matter, they said.

According to the sources, the captain of the MSDF destroyer Inazuma appointed an unqualified crew member as an official to handle designated secrets in 2022.

In April this year, the ministry took disciplinary action against the captain and others for mishandling designated secrets, and began investigating whether there were similar cases.

As a result, the ministry has confirmed similar cases on several other vessels where senior officers allowed unqualified members to access designated secrets. It plans to shortly release the results of the investigation and punish those involved.

