Japan to Share Weather Data with Pacific Island Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to share weather observation data with Pacific island countries and regions to help them improve measures against disasters, informed sources have said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce the plan at the July 16-18 summit in Tokyo with Pacific island leaders, as part of Japan's efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific region, according to the sources.

The Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM, is expected to adopt a joint statement calling for broad cooperation, including on security.

Under Japan's initiative, the Pacific islands summit has been held every three years since 1997. The upcoming gathering will be the 10th and the first in person in six years. The previous meeting was held online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders from 18 Pacific island countries and regions will attend the upcoming summit, which Kishida will co-chair.

