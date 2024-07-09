INTERVIEW: More Japan Firms Urged to Expand into India Market

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 9 (Jiji Press)--More Japanese companies should venture into the Indian market, given a considerable improvement in its business environment, Yoshiyuki Enomoto, president of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

India’s “strong growth will not stop” as “there is no major policy change” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered his third term last month, said Enomoto, chairperson and director of Mitsui & Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

JCCII currently has some 550 member firms. Some 60 pct of the roughly 100 members that joined it over the past two years are small and midsize companies. “The trend is completely different from before,” when members were mainly large firms, Enomoto said.

In addition to manufacturers, which have led Japanese businesses’ expansion into the Indian market, companies in the service industry, such as consulting firms, accounting firms and law firms, are increasing their presence, he said.

JCCII is willing to help more small and midsize Japanese firms make forays into India by finding local partners for them, Enomoto said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]