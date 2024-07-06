Okinawa Sit-in Protest against U.S. Base Relocation Marks 10 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of Sunday, which marks 10 years since the start of a sit-in protest against a U.S. base relocation to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, about 1,200 people participated in a rally on Saturday to oppose the base relocation, according to its organizers.

The sit-in protest began in front of the gate of U.S. Camp Schwab in Nago on July 7, 2014, before a drilling survey off the coast of Henoko, in hopes of preventing construction materials from being brought in.

But the project is underway to build a new U.S. facility there to take over the functions of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, another Okinawa city.

Saturday's rally was organized by a coalition of civic groups called "All Okinawa Kaigi." Participants formed a "human chain" along the fences of Camp Schwab, shouting, "Stop the landfilling."

They also protested a series of recent sexual assault cases involving U.S troops in the prefecture.

