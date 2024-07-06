Kishida, Starmer Agree to Promote Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed Saturday to promote security cooperation between their countries as they see the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and that of the Indo-Pacific region as inseparable.

In their telephone talks, Kishida and Starmer, who took office Friday, also affirmed cooperation in the joint development by the two countries plus Italy of the next-generation fighter jet.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate in dealing with the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East and East Asia.

Kishida congratulated Starmer on his appointment as prime minister and called for close cooperation to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Starmer said he wants to further deepen his country's relationship with Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]