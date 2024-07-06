Tokyo Gov. Candidates Make Final Pitches before Sun. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--On the eve of Sunday's gubernatorial election in Tokyo, candidates made their final campaign pitches on Saturday, giving speeches before crowds in bustling areas and elsewhere.

"I promoted administrative and fiscal reform in my first term, and policies that put children first in the second term," incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike, 71, said in a street speech in the Ginza district of the Japanese capital's Chuo Ward.

Koike indicated her intention to continue to focus on measures to tackle the declining birthrate if she wins a third term. "I want to make Tokyo an easier place to raise children and receive education," she stressed.

In front of Jiyugaoka Station of Tokyu Railways Co., former House of Councillors lawmaker Renho, 56, highlighted the need to increase young people's incomes. "Young people are seeing their options in life limited by economic reasons," she said.

"I want to use taxpayers' money to increase wages and reduce burdens," Renho said.

