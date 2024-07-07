Mercury Hits 40 C in Shizuoka, 1st in Japan This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Shizuoka on Sunday became the first place in Japan to see temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius this year.

The Shizuoka meteorological observatory in the city's Suruga Ward registered 40 degrees at 1:18 p.m., rewriting its highest temperature since records began in 1940.

As of 3 p.m., the daily maximum temperature was 35 degrees or higher at 238, or more than a quarter, of all observation points across the country, the highest number this year.

The scorching heat has persisted for the past few days, due to a Pacific high pressure system over a wide range of areas between the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region and the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

With the seasonal rain front remaining over the Sea of Japan north of the Japanese archipelago, Monday is also forecast to be an "extremely hot day" in many areas of the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]