2 Years On: Date of Trial for Abe's Accused Shooter Still Not Set

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Two years after the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the western city of Nara, the date for the first hearing of a trial of his alleged killer has not been set yet.

Pretrial proceedings are still underway at Nara District Court, with attorneys for the 43-year-old accused shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, saying that the trial will probably not begin this year.

Pretrial conferences have been held on four occasions so far.

The first conference was initially set for June last year, but was postponed to October the same year after a suspicious object was delivered to the court.

Yamagami, who has been indicted for murder and other charges, has attended three conferences, aiming to get a sense of what those at the court and prosecutors were thinking. He has been quoted as saying that he thought the pretrial proceedings were "simple" and "interesting."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]