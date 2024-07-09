INTERVIEW: U.N. Expert Urges Japan to Tackle Structural Discrimination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan should immediately dismantle structural discrimination and inequality stemming from social norms, a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council's Working Group on Business and Human Rights said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Structural discrimination and inequality that stems from harmful social and gender norms are "something that needs to be dismantled as soon as possible," Pichamon Yeophantong said.

She also stressed the importance of "having a safe and respectful work environment" to keep employees motivated.

Yeophantong played a leading role when the working group drew up a report on Japanese companies' human rights violations and their efforts to correct them. The group submitted the report to the council last month.

In the interview, Yeophantong expressed concern about workplace discrimination against women, people with disabilities, sexual minorities, foreign workers, indigenous people and discriminated-against communities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]