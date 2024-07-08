INTERVIEW: World Bank Unit Calls for Japanese Leadership on Climate

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to demonstrate leadership in the Asia-Pacific region on climate change mitigation efforts such as reducing CO2 emissions, Hiroshi Matano of the World Bank Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Matano, executive vice president of MIGA, which works to promote cross-border investment in developing countries by providing guarantees such as political risk insurance and credit enhancement to investors and lenders, also expressed enthusiasm for reducing risks through guarantees to promote investment in low-income countries and to connect them to a "cycle of growth."

Matano explained that there is significant room for emissions reduction in the Asia-Pacific region, a global center of growth, and expressed his expectations that Japan will continue its historic track record as a regional leader in climate change mitigation efforts as well.

The World Bank, which formally added the preservation of "a livable planet" to its mission statement in 2023 alongside its previous focus on poverty eradication, aims to strengthen its response to climate change issues going forward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]