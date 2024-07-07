Kishida Renews Resolve to Amend Constitution 2 Yrs after Abe Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he will continue to work to revise the Constitution, fully overcome deflation and strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, as pursued by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead two years ago.

Kishida was speaking at a meeting in Tokyo to remember Abe ahead of the second anniversary on Monday of the incident.

"We must fully inherit and pass on to future generations the will and wishes" of Abe, Kishida stressed.

Referring to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal, he also said, "We must work patiently to regain public trust and advance reform on politics and the party."

In her speech, Abe's wife, Akie, expressed her hope that people will continue to remember him.

