Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike Certain to Win 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is certain to win a third term in Sunday's gubernatorial election, defeating a total of 55 challengers, including Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, and former House of Councillors lawmaker Renho.

While receiving support from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Koike, 71, ran as an independent to avoid the negative fallout from the party's high-profile "slush fund" scandal.

In her third term, Koike is poised to continue to focus on child-rearing support and other policies. During the campaign, she emphasized measures linked to people's daily lives, such as making nursery fees free for the first child of each parent in Tokyo and subsidizing painless childbirth.

"I will upgrade the great reform of Tokyo," Koike told reporters after news organizations projected her victory in the election. She also indicated her intention to strengthen measures to prevent natural disasters and fight inflation, and to promote digitalization in the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Among national political parties, the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, and the Democratic Party for the People also practically supported the incumbent.

