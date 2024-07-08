FOCUS: Tokyo Gov. Koike to Face Real Test after Winning 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is bound to face a real test over policies related to child-rearing and education, following her winning of a third term in Sunday’s closely watched gubernatorial election in the Japanese capital.

Whether she can implement effective policies is expected to come under scrutiny especially at a time when the number of children continues falling in Tokyo as well as across the country.

During her campaigning in the gubernatorial race, Koike, 71, pledged to realize a Tokyo administration capable of making child-rearing and education less expensive for residents.

Meanwhile, with the Tokyo metropolitan government having spent large amounts of money on support measures for child-rearing families on the back of its abundant budget, there is growing frustration among other prefectures and municipalities over the situation in which tax revenue of the Tokyo government far exceeds that of other local governments.

There will likely be a robust debate on the issue of tax imbalance at tax system reform talks among the national government and the Japanese ruling coalition later this year, possibly putting Koike on the defensive.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]