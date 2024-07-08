Taiwan to Name Lee as de Facto Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te plans to appoint Lee Yi-yang, former vice president of the Examination Yuan, as the next de facto ambassador to Japan, a source has said.

Lee will head the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's effective embassy in Japan, succeeding the top post from outgoing Hsieh Chang-ting.

Lee is said to be close to former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian and trusted by Lai.

The appointment, to be announced soon, is seen taking effect as early as this month.

Lee, 69, worked as a news reporter and a Taipei City Council member before becoming secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party and minister of the interior under Chen's administration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]