Japan, Philippines Ink Reciprocal Access Agreement

Manila, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Philippines signed on Monday a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate visits to each other's country by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara attended the signing ceremony in Manila.

A reciprocal access agreement is equivalent to the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement. Japan had concluded such pacts with Australia and Britain.

Japan and the Philippines agreed at a bilateral summit held in November 2023 to start the negotiations on the reciprocal access agreement.

The agreement stipulates the legal status of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military in the other country, along with procedures for entering and leaving the countries, bringing in equipment and dealing with incidents and accidents.

