Japan, Philippines Oppose Attempts to Change Status Quo

Manila, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines on Monday expressed strong opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea, apparently criticizing China's advances there.

The ministers, meeting in Manila, expressed serious concerns about China's dangerous and escalating acts around the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, which is controlled by Manila and claimed by Beijing.

The meeting brought together Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara from Japan and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro from the Philippines.

The two countries held such a ministerial security meeting for the second time following the first one in Tokyo in April 2022.

Before the meeting, Japan and the Philippines signed a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate visits to each other's country by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.

