Komehyo Rushing to Expand Overseas

Nagoya, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese thrift store operator Komehyo Holdings Co. is accelerating efforts to expand operations abroad by leveraging growing interest in a circular economy aimed at minimizing waste.

The company hopes to become the world's top retailer of secondhand luxury brand items by tripling its overseas sales in four years from around 10 billion yen at present and boosting them to 150 billion yen in the future.

Komehyo started as a clothing vendor after the end of World War II.

Its domestic sales of brand goods, mainly used products from luxury brands, hit a record high of 114.3 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2024.

The company opened its first overseas outlet in China in September 2018 and currently operates 21 stores including in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. In April this year, Komehyo set up a unit in Hong Kong to oversee its Asia operations.

