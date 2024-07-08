Imasaki to Be Appointed Chief Justice of Japan's Supreme Court

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Yukihiko Imasaki, justice of the Japanese Supreme Court, is expected to be named chief justice of the top court shortly to replace Saburo Tokura, who will retire on Aug. 10, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Imasaki, 66, started his career as assistant judge in 1983, handling mainly criminal cases. He became Supreme Court justice in June 2022.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Imasaki supported the majority decision not to apply the 20-year statute of limitations for damages claims for forced sterilizations under the then eugenic protection law, saying that its application would violate the principles of justice and fairness and be totally unacceptable.

As presiding justice, he handled a case over restrictions on the use of toilets by a transgender industry ministry official. He ruled in favor of the official, criticizing the limits as illegal.

