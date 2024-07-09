Renho's 3rd-Place Finish in Tokyo Governor Race Shocks CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo gubernatorial election candidate Renho's third-place finish in Sunday's race has sent shock waves through her former party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Quitting the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, and the CDP, Renho ran in the election as an independent. But actually the CDP fully backed her together with the Japanese Communist Party.

During her campaign, a senior CDP member described Renho as "the strongest candidate." However, she was left in the dust by not only incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike, who won her third term, but also runner-up Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of the city of Akitakata in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

"As I have closely assisted her, I'm depressed," CDP activing chief Kiyomi Tsujimoto told reporters Monday.

Another acting party head Chinami Nishimura just said, "I'm shocked."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]