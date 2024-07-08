Suspected "Beni Koji" Supplement-Linked Death Toll Reaches 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths under investigation over possible links to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice reached 97, Japan's health ministry said Monday.

The tally rose by 13 from Thursday.

The ministry said that Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had received reports on 228 fatal cases as of Friday. Doctors found no links between the deaths and taking the supplements in three cases, while in 128 cases people were found not to have taken any of the supplements.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is still confirming whether people took the supplements in 11 of the 97 cases under investigation.

