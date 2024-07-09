Kishida to Meet with Forced Sterilization Suit Plaintiffs July 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he hopes to meet on July 17 with plaintiffs of damages suits over forced sterilizations conducted under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The meeting will come after Kishida on Wednesday expressed his intention to make a direct apology to the plaintiffs.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the old law was unconstitutional and acknowledged the government's liability to pay damages to forced sterilization victims. "From the position of executor of law, I sincerely regret this and apologize from my heart," Kishida said the same day. "I'd like to hear their difficult experiences and thoughts, and to directly convey words of remorse and apology."

When he meets with the plaintiffs, Kishida is expected to receive requests from them over compensation.

