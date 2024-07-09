Japan Condemns Russia's Massive Attacks on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday condemned Russia's massive missile attacks on Ukraine the previous day.

"Many citizens were killed. It's extremely serious," Hayashi told a press conference. "(The attacks) cannot be justified for any reason, and we strongly criticize them."

Russia's attacks hit many cities including the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where a cruise missile struck a children's hospital. At least 37 people were killed and 170 people were wounded by Monday's attacks.

Japan will "respond appropriately in cooperation with like-minded nations," Hayashi said, mentioning an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that will be held on the issue.

