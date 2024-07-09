Japan's Kishida Wants Hospital Ship Plan by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministers of his cabinet Tuesday to draw up a draft plan by year-end to prepare hospital ships.

The instruction was given at the first meeting of the government's task force on the use of ships as bases for medical activities at sea in the event of disasters or infectious disease outbreaks.

The government will work out details, including how to operate such ships, so that the plan can be drafted by year-end.

At the meeting, Kishida referred to the use of ships to support victims of the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan and transport relief supplies.

"In our country, surrounded by the sea, there are situations in which approaching disaster areas from the sea and providing medical care are effective," he said.

