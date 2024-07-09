Japan, 7 Other Countries Sound Alarm over Beijing-Backed Hackers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency issued Tuesday a seven-nation joint alert against attacks by a Chinese government-backed hacker group.

The public attribution of cyberattacks on private-sector and government institutions to the group called APT40 was made by the Australian Signals Directorate and signed by relevant institutions in Japan, the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Germany and South Korea.

Based in China’s Hainan Province, APT40 is believed to be contracted for operations by the country’s State Security Ministry, according to the document.

In Australia, where public- and private-sector entities have repeatedly fallen prey to APT40 attacks, hundreds of usernames and passwords were stolen from an organization’s network in 2022.

The NPA sees the state-sponsored hacker group has been operating since 2009, or earlier. In Japan, the agency has detected several attacks on companies including in the critical chemical infrastructure industry in the past 10 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]