INTERVIEW: Arab League Head Urges Int'l Society to Help Achieve Gaza Ceasefire

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has strongly called on the international community to urge Israel to move for a ceasefire in the prolonged hostilities against Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Tuesday, he noted that the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing attacks in Gaza for fear of losing public support.

"The international community is very soft (on Israel)," Aboul Gheit also said. "So they allow aggression to continue."

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has suggested that the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza after a ceasefire is realized.

The Palestinian Authority would be able to govern Gaza while working "with the help of the international community," Aboul Gheit said, adding that financial and reconstruction support is important.

