Chinese Man Arrested for Vandalism at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old Chinese national for alleged vandalism at Yasukuni Shrine in the Japanese capital earlier this year.

The Chinese national, who lives in the city of Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, is suspected of damaging property and committing disrespectful acts at a place of worship.

The MPD also obtained arrest warrants for two other Chinese nationals. The 36-year-old and 25-year-old men are believed to have arrived in Japan on May 29 and left for Shanghai in the early hours of June 1, a few hours after the incident.

In the case, the word "toilet" was written in red spray paint on a stone pillar at the shrine around 9:55 p.m. on May 31. The 36-year-old is believed to have been the one who written the graffiti, and the 25-year-old is suspected to have recorded the act.

A video showing the act has spread on social media. It also shows the 36-year-old man apparently urinating against the stone pillar.

