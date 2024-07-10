4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

This was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters around the island chain since Thursday.

The four Haijing ships were all equipped with what appeared to be cannons, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital city of the southernmost prefecture of Japan.

The regional headquarters said that the ships entered the Japanese waters near Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain and other areas around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They left the waters including from a point near Uotsuri Island, also part of the island chain, at around 6:25 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the same day.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]