Small Groups Emerge from Ashes of LDP's Abe Faction

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who were members of an intraparty faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are coming back together in small groups ahead of an LDP leadership election expected to take place in September.

The former members of the faction, which once boasted around 100 lawmakers, lost unity due to its disbandment and punishments for leading members over a slush funds scandal, in addition to the death of Abe.

By maintaining cohesion at a smaller scale, the former Abe faction members hope to assert their influence and prevent being overtaken by other LDP forces in the leadership race.

Three groups of former Abe faction members separately mourned the death of the former prime minister and vowed to uphold his legacy on Monday, two years after he was gunned down in the city of Nara, western Japan.

A group of about 20 young and middle-ranking House of Representatives lawmakers, led by former LDP General Council Chairman Tatsuo Fukuda, visited Abe's grave in Nagato, part of his former constituency, in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

