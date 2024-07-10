Japan's Sagawa Wins European Inventor Award

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scientist Masato Sagawa, who invented neodymium magnets, recognized as the world's strongest permanent magnets, has won the European Inventor Award 2024, the European Patent Office, the award's organizer, said Tuesday.

Sagawa, 80, adviser to Japan's Daido Steel Co., won the prize in the category of non-European countries.

"I am extremely honored to receive" the award, Sagawa said at a ceremony held in Malta. "I hope this award will help young people who aspire to become material scientists to realize how useful research and development in materials science and technology can be for society, and that it will serve as an encouragement to them."

Neodymium magnets are used to help improve the performance of smartphones, home appliances and medical devices.

The European Inventor Award was established in 2006. Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino, the developer of lithium-ion batteries, received the award in 2019, before winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in the same year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]