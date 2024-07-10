Ex-SDF Member Reaches Partial Settlement over Sexual Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member Rina Gonoi, 24, has reached a partial settlement with other former GSDF members in a sexual harassment damages lawsuit.

In the suit, Gonoi was seeking 7.5 million yen in damages and apologies from five former GSDF members and the country.

The settlement, reached at Yokohama District Court on Tuesday, includes settlement money payment and apologies from three former members whose guilty verdicts issued by Fukushima District Court for indecent assaults on Gonoi became final last December, Gonoi said.

Of the remaining two, one reached a settlement last December by agreeing to recognize the obligations to make an apology and pay settlement money. The litigation is going on with the last remaining former member and the state.

Regarding the latest settlement, she said: “I’ve reached a juncture for now. I want to live a happy daily life.”

