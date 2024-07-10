Tokyo Man Nabbed for Fresh Charges of Killing His 3 Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Police on Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old jobless man on fresh charges of killing his three children at their home in Tokyo and setting fire to the house in May.

Yusuke Goto admitted to the allegations, telling police officers: "I did an atrocious act. I'm sorry."

Goto is suspected of killing his first daughter, Rin, a 6-year-old elementary school first grader, his second daughter, Rei, 3, and his son, Shin, 2, by stabbing them in the chest or neck with a kitchen knife at their house in Shinagawa Ward in the Japanese capital and setting the house on fire between around 5 p.m. on May 22 and 1:30 p.m. May 23, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

Autopsies found that Rin and Shin died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning, and that blood loss was the cause of Rei's death.

Goto was arrested on June 19 for allegedly murdering his former wife, Fuyumi Takanami, 37, a care worker, by stabbing her in the chest.

