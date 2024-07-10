Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Wednesday ruled in favor of changing the sex of a transgender person on the family register from male to female without gender reassignment surgery, according to a lawyer for a petitioner.

Hiroshima High Court made the decision after the Supreme Court in October last year found a provision under a law on gender dysphoria to be unconstitutional because it effectively requires surgery to eliminate reproductive capacity as a condition for changing sex on the family register.

Meanwhile, the top court stopped short of ruling on another requirement, which makes it mandatory to have an appearance similar to that of the preferred sex, effectively requiring gender reassignment surgery. It sent the issue back to the high court.

In the day’s decision, the high court said that there is suspicion that the appearance requirement is unconstitutional.

The court said that whether gender reassignment surgery is necessary as a physical treatment for gender dysphoria varies from patient to patient.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]