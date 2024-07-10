Ministry Admits MSDF Divers' Allowance Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry admitted on Wednesday that Maritime Self-Defense Force divers fraudulently received allowances.

In a meeting held at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters, the ministry also acknowledged the MSDF's alleged mishandling of designated security secrets and harassment allegations within the ministry.

It is expected to disclose the results of its investigation as early as Friday and punish related personnel.

Dozens of MSDF divers were suspected of having received allowances provided for training and missions by making false claims for many years. The total amount they fraudulently received may reach tens of millions of yen.

Meanwhile, it apparently became a common practice for unqualified personnel on MSDF destroyers to engage in duties related to designated security secrets. Also, cases were reported in which officers in managerial posts abused their authority over subordinates.

