Osaka Trade Firm Head Arrested for Alleged Illegal Exports to Russia

Osaka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka prefectural police arrested Wednesday a trading firm head on charges of illegal exports to Russia.

As chief of Astrade Co., based in the city of Osaka, Sova Andrei, a 38-year-old Russian national, is suspected of violating the foreign exchange and foreign trade law by shipping in January last year goods worth some 43 million yen in total to the country invading Ukraine without the Japanese trade minister’s permission.

Those items, including four water scooters, a ship engine, a trailer and 18 used motorcycles, were brought into Russia via South Korea, investigative sources said.

This is the first crackdown on violations of sanctions Japan imposed on Russia following the start of the invasion in February 2022.

The Osaka police have confirmed some 40 more illegal exports to Russia via South Korea by Astrade, and investigations into these cases are also underway.

