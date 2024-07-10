Japanese Man Arrested at Hawaii Airport for Carrying Grenades

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Akito Fukushima, a 41-year-old Japanese man, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening after attempting to take two grenades onto a flight at Hawaii's Hilo International Airport, local police said.

The grenades have been confirmed to be inactive, but people in the terminal area were evacuated temporarily.

The Hawaii police are investigating the man from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, trying to identify his motives.

According to an announcement, police received a call from Transportation Security Administration staff at 5:44 a.m., saying that two grenade-like objects had been found in luggage during an X-ray check.

The police evacuated people from the terminal, while the bomb squad confirmed that the two objects were inactive. The airport resumed operations at 6:50 a.m.

