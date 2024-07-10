Hyogo Governor Refuses to Resign after Union Complaint

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito refused to step down Wednesday over the sudden death of a prefectural official who created and distributed a document accusing Saito of wrongdoing.

Saito’s refusal came after the prefectural employee union submitted a complaint to the prefectural government earlier on Wednesday effectively demanding his resignation over the death of the official.

At a press conference in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo, western Japan, Saito said he takes the death seriously. But he said: “It is my responsibility to rebuild the prefectural administration. I will thoroughly take action to fulfill my responsibilities.”

The union’s complaint said that “it is extremely regrettable that the official who spoke out could not be protected,” and that “prefectural administration has stagnated and there is no hope of regaining public trust.”

The deceased official, a former head of a regional branch of the prefectural government, created a document claiming that gifts from Hyogo companies are piled up at the governor’s home and that his power harassment is exceeding what officials can handle.

