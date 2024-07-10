Okinawa Assembly Protests Alleged Sexual Assaults by U.S. Troops

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution protesting a series of recent sexual crime cases involving U.S. troops in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

In the protest, addressed to the U.S. military, the assembly condemned the cases as "extremely malicious crimes that trample on human dignity" and expressed "anger from all our bodies."

The assembly argued that behind the cases were "problems with the organizational awareness of human rights."

It also adopted a written opinion urging the Japanese government to quickly share information about such crimes with the Okinawa prefectural government. A delegation of assembly members will visit Tokyo soon to make the request directly to the Foreign Ministry.

Both the resolution and opinion call for a drastic revision of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]