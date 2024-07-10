Japan's Kishida Leaves for U.S. to Bolster Ties with NATO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane Wednesday to attend a NATO summit in Washington.

At a summit session Thursday, Kishida is expected to call for unity to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, in light of China's growing military activities and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He is also expected to agree with other leaders on Japan's security cooperation with NATO, including measures against disinformation.

Kishida will attend a NATO summit for the third consecutive year.

He will also hold four-way talks with leaders of South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, all invited to the summit along with Japan as Indo-Pacific partners. The four leaders will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

