Sony Sets Up Global Licensing Biz for "Palworld" Game

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. said Wednesday that it has set up a worldwide licensing business for the popular "Palworld" game.

Sony Music, a unit of electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group Corp., established joint venture Palworld Entertainment Inc. with subsidiary Aniplex Inc. and the game's developer, Pocketpair Inc., to manage Palworld's intellectual property rights other than the interactive game.

Palworld Entertainment will work with Sony Group with a knowhow in the intellectual property business. Meanwhile, Aniplex plans to sell Palworld goods.

The new company is headed by Takuro Mizobe, president of Pocketpair. The size of its capital and the shareholders' ownership ratios have not been disclosed.

Palworld is a multiplayer open-world survival game in which players collect fictional creatures called Pals to take part in fighting, farming and working in factories. Within one month of the game's release in January, the total number of players exceeded 25 million.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]